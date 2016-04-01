Be Spontaneous

At the Hilton Harrisburg, Ad Lib is the traditional American Tavern, reinvented. Our weekend brunches, weekday lunches, happy hours, and dinners give you a chance to celebrate spontaneity, meet new people, and have a great time. Ad Lib is a place for everyone to share food and share stories, whether you’re an overnight guest or a neighbor just dropping by. A strong emphasis is placed on locally produced food and beer. The service and decor, like the food, are comforting, simple, and unpretentious.

Food and drink offerings are old favorites “turned on their side” and full of surprises. We combine classic preparations with contemporary creativity. You can try many dishes in one visit with the large offering of small plate options. Choose from over 40 small plates, over 30 wines by the glass, over 60 selections of beer and an ever-changing list of craft, barrel aged and edible cocktails. Go ahead. Be spontaneous.

Call 717-237-6419 or click here to make reservations!